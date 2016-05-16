(Simon Johnson is a professor at Massachusetts Institute of
Technology Sloan School of Management and former chief economist
at the International Monetary Fund. Follow him on Twitter
@baselinescene The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Simon Johnson
May 16 The question of the moment is: If GOP
front-runner Donald Trump were to be elected president, what
would he do?
At least on the economic side, we recently had glimpses of
what could lie ahead. And those fiscal hints have much broader
implications, including for U.S. national security.
Trump contends he can run Washington far better by treating
the federal government like one of his companies. He has a very
particular style as a real-estate developer, and his general
approach to business could indeed be applied to fiscal and
monetary policy. Any way that you look at what Trump is inclined
to do, however, the result could lead to unprecedented disaster
on a global scale.
Trump has already demonstrated a great ability to make the
kinds of inconsistent comments that -- if coming from the mouth
of a president -- would scare investors, create a great deal of
uncertainty, push up interest rates, lower employment, drive
down stock market prices and cause the bottom to fall out of the
value of other assets.
This kind of destabilization wouldn't just have negative
effects on investor and consumer confidence in the United
States. It would spread rapidly around the world and drive up
interest rates, bankrupt private-sector companies and plunge
countries into a downward default-recession spiral. U.S. exports
would naturally crater in this scenario because U.S. allies and
trading partners would be in deep crisis and could not afford to
buy American products.
The Trump ripple effect would really be a devastating global
tidal wave of rising interest rates.
Trump wants to be seen as a responsible business executive.
Ironically, given his hostility toward Latinos and other
immigrant groups, his messages most resemble those irresponsible
populists who have repeatedly ruined Latin America. On three big
macroeconomic issues -- debt, inflation and financial regulation
-- Trump would put the United States firmly on the road to
becoming Argentina, a once-prosperous country until Juan and Eva
Perón took over.
On debt, Trump believes the more the better. His companies
issue a great deal of debt because, in the downside scenario,
developers like Trump can find ways to pay less than the face
value of what is owed. He recently said this approach is an
opportunity the U.S. Treasury is losing out on.
The U.S. government, however, is not a speculative
real-estate company. Alexander Hamilton realized, at the very
start of the nation that having the federal government pay its
debts in full, as well as assuming the states' debts, was of
fundamental importance. This was crucial not just for public
finance but also for the ability of the private credit markets
to operate in a reasonable fashion. And this is what Washington
has done for more than 200 years.
"Risk-free debt" is how U.S. debt is described in the world
of finance. Once you introduce default risk into those
calculations, interest rates would spike for both the government
and the private sector.
Trump's brand of real-estate development is about taking
huge risks based on large amounts of debt, while making sure
there is limited downside for himself. Bondholders get paid if
things go well. If the project does not work out, however, those
investors bear the brunt of the losses.
Trump's companies have gone bankrupt in this tactical
fashion -- using Chapter 11 reorganizations -- four times: the
Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in 1991, the Trump Plaza Hotel
in New York in 1992, Trump Hotels and Casinos Resorts in 2004,
and Trump Entertainment Resorts in 2009. In the 2004 experience,
for example, total debt was $1.8 billion, and the Chapter 11
filing was designed to reduce this by about a quarter ($500
million).
Trump sees all these debt-restructuring experiences in a
positive light. As he put it during a primary debate in
September 2015, "I used the law four times and made a tremendous
thing. I'm in business. I did a very good job."
Speaking on CNBC recently, Trump connected his past debt
restructuring with prospective broad macroeconomic strategy for
the United States. "I would borrow," he declared, "knowing that
if the economy crashed, you could make a deal."
This must rank as one of the most irresponsible economic
policy statements ever made by a major party candidate for the
presidency.
Second, Trump also seems very weak on inflation. When
pressed on his purported plan for buying back federal government
debt at a discount, he responded by suggesting that we could
always print enough money to pay off the debt: "First of all,
you never have to default because you print the money, I hate to
tell you, OK?"
No doubt this is a fantasy of every highly leveraged
real-estate developer whenever the value of their properties
falls below the value of their debts. When you have borrowed far
too much, the economy is turning down and you can't make your
interest and required principal payments, of course you would
just like to print your own pieces of paper and hand those over
to creditors.
As a statement of macroeconomic policy intentions from a
potential president, this is another extremely scary idea.
Combined with Trump's earlier assertion that he would replace
Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, this amounts to
politicizing the Federal Reserve - and pushing it toward a high
inflation policy. What he is saying could lead to higher
interest rates, disruptions in the flow of credit and a
contraction of business that could translate into mass layoffs.
Third, on financial regulation, Trump has made clear that he
wants to repeal Dodd-Frank financial regulations -- a view that
he shares with many other business people who live high on debt.
This proposal would essentially bring the U.S. rules back to the
status quo before the financial crisis of 2008.
But this is a recipe for -- the financial collapse of 2008.
That crisis crashed the economy, threw millions of people out of
work, pushed up the U.S. national debt dramatically and
undermined America's national security.
Any president obviously operates with constitutional
constraints on his or her powers. But on all three issues --
running up the debt, undermining the independence of the Federal
Reserve and repealing or refusing to enforce financial
regulations -- candidate Trump is making it completely clear
that a President Trump would have a major destabilizing impact.
Or perhaps Trump will walk his statements back -- or forward
-- again. Just speaking in this unstable way about matters of
profound importance is frightening for credit markets, with
immediate negative implications for investment and for
employment.
Any economic slowdown that we now experience will be in the
private sector. Investors, businesses and millions of consumers
could take the rational view that, if Trump became the next
president, irresponsible economic policies -- and the
instability they would create -- would head America's way.
Goodbye also to the idea that the United States plays a
positive role in the world economy. Electing Trump, the
self-proclaimed "king of debt," would undermine Washington's
image, resources and ability to influence others around the
globe. The best way to cause irreparable damage to our national
security would be to make Trump president.
As it gets closer to November, if the probability of Trump
being elected rises, expect long-term interest rates to
increase, while business spending and household consumption will
come under serious pressure. Because Trump could easily create a
recession -- even if he doesn't win the presidency.
