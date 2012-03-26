LONDON, March 26 The latest series of Simon Cowell's "Britain's Got Talent" show claimed the largest TV audience at the weekend, but new rival "The Voice", launching on the publicly funded BBC, claimed a significant victory of its own in an intense ratings battle.

Both programmes overlapped for 20 minutes on Saturday evening after ITV brought forward Britain's Got Talent and went head-to-head with The Voice.

During that period, The Voice, which has already proven a hit with audiences in the United States, comfortably drowned out Cowell's show.

Between 8:00 and 8:20 p.m., 8.96 million people watched The Voice compared with 6.56 million people who tuned in to see Britain's Got Talent.

Overall, though, Cowell and ITV claimed a peak audience of 11.5 million versus The Voice's 9.8 million, according to BBC figures. Britain's Got Talent reached an average audience of 9.9. million versus 8.4 million for The Voice.

The ratings rivalry, unusually fierce for British television, pits the BBC against its main commercial rival ITV and BBC One controller Danny Cohen against Cowell.

For the BBC The Voice is a significant risk, with spending on the show reported to be as much as 25 million pounds ($40 million).

For Cowell, the season is an opportunity to put behind him disappointing ratings for the U.S. version of "The X Factor" and growing competition for its British edition from BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing".

At a press conference last week, the 52-year-old, one of the most powerful figures in pop music, said his rivals had to "walk the walk themselves and we'll see what they come up with."

British media generally portrayed the ratings as a victory for the BBC and a blow to Cowell's reality TV empire.

But ITV sources were also quoted as saying that The Voice audience risked dropping sharply after the heavily hyped opening show as it had done in some other territories.

Britain's Got Talent featured judges Cowell, comedian David Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon and actress Amanda Holden, while The Voice panel comprised Welsh singer Tom Jones, Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am and singers Danny O'Donoghue and Jessie J.