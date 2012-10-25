Oct 25 Simon Property Group Inc reported
an 18.8 percent increase in a key earnings measure on higher
rents and sales at its malls and outlet centers, easily beating
estimates, and the real estate investment trust raised its
outlook for the year.
Third-quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose to $720.1
million, or $1.99 per share, from $606.2 million, or $1.71 per
share, a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. Revenue
increased 14.4 percent to $1.23 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected FFO of $1.92 a share on
revenue of $1.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FFO is a REIT performance measure that usually excludes
gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect that
depreciation has on earnings.
Simon increased its FFO forecast for the year, excluding
items, to a range of $7.80 per share to $7.85 per share from a
previously raised $7.60 per share to $7.70 per share. The
company's forecasts tend to be conservative, and Simon often
raises them each quarter. Analysts expect $7.76 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.