NEW YORK Feb 4 Simon Property Group Inc
said on Monday a key earnings measure rose in the fourth
quarter, helped by higher rents and sales at its malls and
outlet centers.
Simon said fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO)
increased to $827.4 million, or $2.29 per share, from $678.9
million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to
$1.34 billion from $1.17 billion.
FFO is a real estate investment trust performance measure
that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and
removes the income-reducing effect depreciation has on earnings.