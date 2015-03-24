TOKYO, March 24 U.S.-based property investment
fund Aetos Capital Real Estate is preparing to sell Simplex
Investment Advisors, a Japanese real estate asset management
firm, seeking as much as 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion), people
with knowledge of the deal said.
Aetos, which has hired Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley as a
sale adviser, has sounded out investment funds including U.S.
property investor Blackstone Group LP and Hong Kong-based
alternative asset manager PAG, the people said.
The people declined to be identified as they are not
authorised to speak to media. Aetos declined to comment. A
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment.
Simplex's assets include a hotel near Tokyo Disney Resort
and a 12-storey office building in Tokyo's Toyosu district, near
the venue for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Simplex also owns Simplex REIT Partners, which manages real
estate trust SIA Reit Inc.
Aetos and Goldman Sachs Group bought Simplex for
about 500 billion yen in 2007 in Japan's largest-ever property
deal.
Aetos bought out Goldman's 50 percent stake in 2011,
injecting an additional 10 billion yen and borrowing 150 billion
yen.
The sale will take place at a time when property values in
Japan have risen on the back of monetary and fiscal stimulus
under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
($1 = 119.7600 yen)
