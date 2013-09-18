Bangalore-based Simplilearn Solutions Pvt Ltd, the company that owns and operates Simplilearn.com, an online education and training destination for professional certification courses, has secured $10 million in a Series B round of funding from Helion Venture Partners and existing investor Kalaari Capital. It could not immediately ascertained where the company would use the money.

Founded in 2009 by Krishna Kumar, a BE in Electronics & Communication from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Simplilearn offers more than 50 courses in project management, IT services and IT security management, quality management, Big Data and cloud computing, financial management and technology certification.

Last August, the company had raised around $3 million from Kalaari Capital (erstwhile Indo-US Ventures).

Other investments in the online education sector this year

May 2013: eDreams Edusoft Pvt Ltd, a Bangalore-based technology product startup focused on the education industry, raised $2 million in funding, led by Inventus Capital Partners along with Mumbai Angels.

March 2013: Indian Angel Network invested an undisclosed amount in online education company Rank Junction Pvt Ltd which runs RankJunction.com, a ranking platform for competitive exams.

February 2013: Info Edge (India) Ltd infused Rs 30 crore in Applect Learning Systems, which runs an online education and assessment venture through Meritnation.

January 2013: Bangalore-based e-learning startup Codelearn Learning Pvt Ltd secured $150,000 from France-based early-stage investor Kima Ventures.

