(Adds Simplot statement)
SHANGHAI, April 30 Beijing authorities have
fined U.S.-based J.R. Simplot's China processing unit, which
supplies frozen french fries to McDonald's Corp, 3.92
million yuan ($632,370) for water pollution, state media and
Simplot said.
A local regulator in Fengtai district of Beijing found that
Beijing Simplot Food Processing Co Ltd had been discharging
contaminated wastewater that exceeded acceptable levels, the
company said in a statement on its China website.
"As soon as we discovered the wastewater leaks, we
immediately complied with the environmental bureau and took
measures to stop the emissions," it said, adding it was still
investigating the matter to stop it happening again. The company
did not specify the fine amount.
China strengthened its environmental regulations at the
start of this year as public anger builds over worsening levels
of pollutants that regularly afflict the country's cities and
waterways.
The unit, which was set up in China in 1992, is a joint
venture in which McDonald's holds a 5 percent stake, the U.S.
fast food giant confirmed in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Simplot, headquartered in Idaho, is a global potato supplier
for McDonald's and one of the U.S. chain's key suppliers.
"Simplot has assured us that they have implemented a
corrective action plan, and we will continue to hold them
accountable for implementation and enhanced procedures for
compliance," McDonald's said, adding it took the infraction
"very seriously."
China will ban water-polluting paper mills, oil refineries,
pesticide producers and other industrial plants by the end of
2016, as it moves to tackle severe pollution of the water supply
which has left one-third of China's major river basins and 60
percent of its underground water contaminated.
Chinese sales at McDonald's and Yum Brands Inc's KFC
slumped last year after one of their suppliers, Shanghai Husi
Food Co Ltd, was forced to suspend operations after an
undercover Chinese media report alleged to show workers using
out-of-date meat and doctoring production dates. U.S-based meat
supplier OSI Group is the parent company of Shanghai
Husi.
($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Adam Jourdan; Editing by
Kazunori Takada, Mark Potter and Muralikumar Anantharaman)