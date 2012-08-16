SHANGHAI Aug 16 China's Sina Corp does
not expect to post significant operating profit in the second
half due to investment in its Weibo microblogging platform, the
firm's chief executive said on Thursday.
"We do not expect to generate significant operating profits
in the second half of this year as we continue to invest in our
Weibo platform," Charles Chao said on an earnings conference
call.
Sina, which posted a surprise second-quarter profit due to
an equity investment, saw its shares rise 4.5 percent to $53.20
in after hours trade.
Sina said that adjusted net revenue in the third quarter
would range between $145 million and $148 million, with
advertising revenues forecast to increase between 19 percent and
21 percent year-on-year.