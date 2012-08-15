SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 Chinese Internet company
Sina Corp reported a 12 percent increase in advertising
revenue in the second quarter and grew its profit due to a gain
from an equity investment.
Shares of Sina were up 4.5 percent at $53.20 after hours on
Wednesday.
Sina, which makes most of its revenue from online
advertising, has faced stiff headwinds this year as corporations
slashed advertising amid a weakening economic outlook.
"The environment is still challenging," said ThinkEquity
analyst Henry Guo. But he said that Sina's results show that
advertisers view its website as "must-buy inventory."
Sina said that adjusted net revenue in the third quarter
would range between $145 million and $148 million, with
advertising revenues forecast to increase between 19 percent and
21 percent year-on-year.
The company provided no details about its recently launched
efforts to monetize its popular Weibo microblogging service.
"The key is going to be how much they're assuming for Weibo
in the guidance," said Roth Capital Partners analyst Adam
Krejcik, who said he hoped to get more details on the conference
call with Sina executives slated for later on Wednesday.
Sina started monetizing Weibo this year by offering special
services to business accounts and selling VIP memberships to
regular users. In May, Sina executives warned of further losses
this year as the firm continues to invest in Weibo, China's most
popular microblog.
Net income attributable to Sina during the second quarter
was $33.2 million, or 49 cents a share, compared to $10 million,
or 15 cents a share in the year ago period.
During the quarter Sina recognized a $32.8 million gain
related to the merger of a real estate company in which Sina
owns a 34.4 percent stake.
Excluding certain items, Sina said it earned $3.7 million,
or 5 cents a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
expected Sina to post a one cent loss on an adjusted basis.
Sina's net revenue in the three months ended June 30 totaled
$131.6 million, up from $118.96 million in the year-ago period.
Sina's advertising revenue increased 12 percent year-on-year
to $103.1 million, while non-advertising revenue increased 5
percent to $28.5 million.