By Melanie Lee
May 15 Sina Corp sounded a bearish note
for the coming quarters, warning that further losses may lie
ahead because of increased investment into its microblogging
platform Weibo, China's version of Twitter.
China's largest Internet portal and media website posted a
first-quarter loss that was smaller than Wall Street had
expected after advertising revenue shot up 9 percent despite a
weak domestic market. Its shares rose 7 percent in after-hours
U.S. trade on Tuesday.
However, Sina said margins will be hurt as it increases
Weibo investment to $160 million this year from $110-$120
million last year, with the bulk of the costs going to hiring
and upgrading infrastructure.
"We may still incur operating loss in the second quarter as
we continue to invest in our Weibo platform. Our operating
results this year may continue to suffer," said Charles Chao,
Sina's chief executive on an earnings call.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a second-quarter profit
of $4.94 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sina saw brand advertising revenue jump to $78.5 million in
the first quarter from $72.3 million a year earlier.
Chao said China's overall advertising market is likely to
remain weak in the current period, but some of Sina's
advertisers, such as automakers, m a y not be as badly hit.
China's online advertising market shrank 13.8 percent to 14
billion yuan ($2.2 billion) in the first quarter, according to
Beijing-based consultancy iResearch.
"There's a lot of talk about Weibo, but fundamentally the
business of these companies is about advertising," said
Taiwan-based Weng Zhixin, a fund manager with Taishin Securities
Investment Trust which owns Sina shares.
Tencent Holdings, China's largest Internet company
by revenue, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose
2.8 percent to 2.95 billion yuan, helped by a 49 percent gain in
online games revenue.
Tencent said it will increase its focus on e-commerce
especially in the business-to-consumer space and will continue
to invest in the segment.
ADVERTISING ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Sina, which makes most of its revenue from online
advertising, has faced stiff headwinds this year as corporations
slashed advertising amid a weakening economic outlook.
"The initial feedback from advertisers on our Weibo
advertising is encouraging, and we believe it is critical that
Sina continues its significant investments in social media and
related initiatives," Chao said in a statement.
Sina's optimism on Weibo advertising stands in contrast to
Facebook, where General Motors Co said on Tuesday
it will stop advertising just days before the social networking
website's initial public offering.
While GM gave no specific reason for dropping Facebook ads,
a source familiar with the automaker's plans said the company's
marketing executives decided Facebook's ads had little impact on
consumers.
For Sina, the climate is the opposite as multinationals
clamour to get on Weibo to advertise. Chao said he expects
"Enterprise Weibo" accounts, or those targeted at companies who
want to advertise on the platform, to rise to 300,000 by the end
of the year from 160,000 currently.
But Chao said the amount of money Sina will make from Weibo
this year will still be minimal.
Sina said its second-quarter revenue would come in between
$126 million and $129 million.
First-quarter revenue rose 6 percent to $106.2 million.
Its first-quarter net loss was $13.7 million, or 21 cents a
share, compared with a profit of $15 million, or 23 cents a
share, last year.
Excluding one-off items, the company, which competes with
Baidu.com Inc and Sohu.com Inc, lost 21 cents
a share, slightly better than the 23 cent loss that Wall Street
had expected.
Although Weibo is viewed as having major potential,
Beijing's iron grip over Internet content that it considers
destabilising poses a significant risk. This year, three of
China's largest Internet companies, including Sina, had to shut
down the "comments" function on their platforms for a few days
after the government accused them of spreading rumours.
Sina shares rose 7 percent to $55.25 in after-hours trade
from a close of $51.68 on the Nasdaq.