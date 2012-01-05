SHANGHAI Jan 5 China's SINA Corp has fixed a vulnerability in one of its websites that allowed unauthorised access to microblogging usernames and passwords, a Chinese web security blog reported.

Sina's question-and-answer website, iask.sina.com.cn, was revealed to have a security loophole that made it easy to uncover Weibo account passwords and usernames, Youxia security blog reported late on Wednesday. ()

Youxia said the loophole had been reported to Sina and the vulnerability was fixed.

Sina said up to 300,000 accounts could have been affected by the security flaw and urged users to change their account settings.

This is the latest in a series of serious data leaks and technical vulnerabilities that have been exposed in China recently.

Late in December, one of the country's largest social-networking website, Tianya, suffered a data breach that saw 40 million accounts hacked and their usernames and passwords accessed. The user IDs, passwords and email addresses of more than 6 million accounts registered on CSDN -- a site for programmers -- were also leaked, Xinhua News Agency reported late in December.

Government bodies have also not been spared, as the scrutiny on online security revealed that the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department had a technical vulnerability on the website of the Division of Exit and Entry Administrative Department of Public Security for Guangdong that left the personal data of 4.4 million users exposed. The vulnerability has since been fixed.

The leaks have prompted the authorities to urge tighter Internet security a tougher scrutiny of who has access to online information.