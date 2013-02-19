Feb 19 Sina Corp's quarterly
advertising revenue grew 7 percent but came in towards the lower
end of its own forecasts, as advertisers spent cautiously toward
the end of 2012 and new "Weibo" advertising products drew muted
sales.
The company, which runs China's largest online portal and
the Weibo microblogging platform, said on Tuesday it expects
first-quarter adjusted net revenue to range between $115 million
and $119 million, in line with average predictions on Wall
Street.
Advertising revenue came in at $110.7 million in the fourth
quarter, versus a previous company projection for between $110
million and $112 million.
It posted overall fourth-quarter net revenue of $139.1
million, versus an average forecast for $133.9 million according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.