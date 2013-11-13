* Sina Q3 net income up 157 pct to $25.4 mln, beating
estimates of $22.8 mln
* Q3 revenues at record high of $184.6 mln vs guidance of
$176-180 mln
* Strong growth driven by Weibo, partnership with Alibaba
* Sina guided Q4 adjusted net revenue of $190-194 mln
* Actively looking for acquisitions in mobile Internet
By Paul Carsten and Alexei Oreskovic
BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 Chinese Internet
company Sina Corp saw record revenue in the third
quarter, as profit more than doubled from a year ago due to
strong earnings growth from its Weibo microblogging service and
a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd .
Advertising revenue from Sina Weibo, China's biggest
microblogging service with 54 million daily active users, surged
125 percent year-on-year to $43.7 million, reflecting Chinese
companies' embrace of social media as a marketing tool.
Social media's expanding share of China's 28.8 billion yuan
($4.73 billion) online advertising market is favouring Sina
Weibo over rivals such as Youku Tudou Inc's Internet
video platforms and Tencent Holding's hugely popular
mobile messaging app WeChat.
"The vast majority of the (earnings) growth should come from
Weibo," Sina chief executive Charles Chao said in a call with
analysts on Wednesday. He said Alibaba advertising also "played
a very important role in Weibo's advertising growth."
Sina's third-quarter net income leapt 157 percent from a
year ago to $25.4 million, beating forecasts of $22.8 million as
revenue climbed to a record high of $184.6 million, driven by
continuing growth in China's online advertising market.
Sina Weibo's value-added services pushed the microblogging
service's total revenues to more than $53 million, 29 percent of
total revenues.
Sina said that it expected adjusted net revenue to range
between $190 million and $194 million in the fourth quarter.
"Sina Weibo towers above other platforms in adoption and
leads in satisfaction," Xiaofeng Wang, a Beijing-based analyst
with Forrester Research, said in a note.
Earnings from Alibaba, which bought an 18 percent stake in
Sina Weibo for $586 million in April, accounted for about $20
million of revenues.
In August, Sina and Alibaba launched a service that let
Weibo users shop on Alibaba's eBay-like Taobao from the
microblog.
This collaboration is now bearing fruit and Sina is
expanding its partnership with Alibaba affiliate AliPay, an
online payment system, in the belief that mobile payment is
essential for mobile monetisation.
Chao said that while most of Alibaba's advertising spending
was for personal computers, as the e-commerce company's products
became more suited to mobile marketing it would spend more in
that area. Currently, only 20 percent of Weibo's advertising
revenues come from mobile.
Sina, following in the footsteps of Alibaba and China's
other Internet giants Baidu Inc and Tencent, hopes to
launch its own financial services product by the end of the
year.
Alibaba kickstarted the wave of Chinese Internet companies
jumping into finance with the launch of its Yu E Bao money
market fund, which allows AliPay users to place their "leftover
treasure" into the fund and earn higher rates of interest than
with a bank.
To keep pace with the boom of smartphones in China, Chao
said Sina was seeking acquisitions, particularly for mobile, as
its cash, cash equivalent and short-term investment stockpiles
reached $1.2 billion, up 75 percent from a year ago.
"We don't have a very concrete, large acquisition at this
point but we are very actively looking to see which areas we can
expand business growth on the longer term, and especially for
mobile Internet," said Chao.