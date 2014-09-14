SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore's air pollution
rose to levels classified as "unhealthy" on Monday, the
government's National Environment Agency said on its website
(www.haze.gov.sg).
The 3-hour Pollution Standards Index (PSI) in the city-state
rose to as high as 113 at 6 a.m. local time (2200 GMT), and
edged down to 111 in the latest reading an hour later.
A PSI reading above 100 indicates that air pollution has
reached an "unhealthy" level. Singapore's PSI level hit a record
high of 401 in June 2013, when smoke from forests burning in
Indonesia engulfed the city.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)