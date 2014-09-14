SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore's air pollution rose to levels classified as "unhealthy" on Monday, the government's National Environment Agency said on its website (www.haze.gov.sg).

The 3-hour Pollution Standards Index (PSI) in the city-state rose to as high as 113 at 6 a.m. local time (2200 GMT), and edged down to 111 in the latest reading an hour later.

A PSI reading above 100 indicates that air pollution has reached an "unhealthy" level. Singapore's PSI level hit a record high of 401 in June 2013, when smoke from forests burning in Indonesia engulfed the city. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)