JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesian palm oil firm PT
Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk is
considering a rights issue or an initial public offering next
year to comply with a new stock exchange regulation, a company
executive said on Tuesday.
The Indonesian stock exchange in January required companies
to make shares amounting to at least 7.5 percent of their
paid-up capital available to the public in a bid to increase
market liquidity and trading volumes.
Sinar Mas Agro will comply with the regulation, Director
Jimmy Pramono told reporters.
The company currently has a market value of 18.7 trillion
rupiah ($1.6 billion). PT Purimas Sasmita, a unit of
Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, owns 97.2
percent and the remaining 2.8 percent is in public hands.
Sinar Mas Agro aims to raise its crude palm oil (CPO)
production by 5 percent this year from 730,240 tonnes in 2013,
Vice President Director Budi Wijana said. It is comfortable with
the current CPO price range of $700-800 per tonne, Wijana added.
Sinar Mas Agro also plans to increase its refining capacity
by nearly 40 percent to 10,600 tonnes per day over the next
three years.
($1 = 11,765.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
Matt Driskill)