(Corrects spelling of Macquarie Securities)

JAKARTA, March 16 PT Puradelta Lestari, the Indonesian industrial property unit of Singapore-listed Sinarmas Land Ltd, will sell a 10-20 percent stake in an initial public offering in June, a stock exchange official said on Monday.

"They are issuing 10-20 percent. I can't say the nominal size. It would depend on their pricing," said Hoesen, director for the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Puradelta Lestari officials declined to comment.

Sinarmas Land shares had jumped earlier this month following media reports that it had revived its planned IPO for Puradelta.

The company initially planned an IPO in 2013 for as much as 2.7 trillion rupiah ($204 million).

Underwriters for the planned IPO are Sinarmas Sekuritas and Macquarie Securities. ($1 = 13,239 rupiah)