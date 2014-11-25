Nov 25 Diversified pharmaceutical company Sinclair IS Pharma said it was evaluating options including a possible sale.

The company, which focuses on dermatology, wound care and skin care products, said it had decided to appoint Rothschild to assist it in evaluating the optimum way to realise the value in the company, which may or may not include the sale of all or part of the company.

Sinclair said many of the international companies eyeing it were interested in some form of cooperation, including co-promotion, licensing of products, and merger and acquisition opportunities. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)