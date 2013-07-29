BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
July 29 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said it will buy eight television stations from companies owned by the Allbritton family for about $985 million.
The television stations consist of seven ABC Network affiliates, covering about 5 percent of U.S. TV households, and NewsChannel 8, which covers the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July