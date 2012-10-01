LONDON Oct 1 Sinclair IS Pharma PLC : * Distribution agreement and placing to raise 9 mln stg * Agreement with Valeant for Sculptra, and New-Fill in Western Europe, and an exclusive sub-distribution agreement for Succeev in Western Europe * Sinclair IS will make an upfront payment of e9.0m for the rights * Deal funded through a placing to raise 9.0mln stg, through issue of 32.1 mln new shares at 28p per share, a 4 pct premium to the closing price on 28 Sept