BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
LONDON Feb 12 Sinclair IS Pharma PLC : * H1 revenues of £23.0 million (H1 12: £23.4 million) * H1 adjusted loss before tax of £0.4 million (H1 12: loss of £0.6 million)
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)