BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
LONDON Dec 19 Sinclair IS Pharma PLC : * Sinclair and Biocodex sign 10-year partnership to commercialise portfolio in
emerging markets and Benelux
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share