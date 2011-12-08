* To buy Advanced Bio-Technologies for 20 mln stg

* Deal excludes ABT's US business

* Says deal to add to earnings in first full year

Dec 8 Sinclair IS Pharma, a British dermatological and woundcare products maker, said it would buy privately held Advanced Bio-Technologies Inc for about 20 million pounds in cash and stock.

The deal gives Sinclair ownership of ABT's flagship scar prevention and treatment product, Kelo-cote, in more markets outside the United States, mainly Brazil, Korea and China.

It also includes inventory and debt of about 900,000 pounds and is expected to close in 5 days, Sinclair said.

The acquisition from HealthEdge Investment Partners LLC and other selling shareholders excludes ABT's existing U.S. business and infrastructure and its two subsidiaries, the company said.

Sinclair, which last year bought rights to distribute the product in the UK and Germany, said it expected the deal to add to earnings in the first full financial year.

Sinclair shares closed at 21.375 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 81.4 million pounds.