BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
Sept 19 Sinclair IS Pharma PLC : * Revenues increased 7.7% to £55.4M (2012: £51.4M) * Adjusted ebitda increased by 29% to £7.2M (2012: £5.6M) * FY adjusted profit before tax3 increased 69% to £4.3M (2012: £2.6M) * Dermatology revenues grew 9% like-for-like * International operations now 37% of revenues growing 20% lfl in 2013 * For more news, please click here
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.