Jan 7 Sinclair IS Pharma Plc said it
entered an agreement to buy the global rights to dermal gel
brand Perfectha, in a deal that is expected to significantly add
to earnings.
The specialty pharmaceutical company said it bought the
rights to Perfectha through the acquisition of dermatology
company Obvieline Laboratories SA.
"Sinclair will invest further in sales and marketing and
together with limited clinical development costs will result in
Perfectha making a modest contribution to Group EBITDA in the
remainder of the current financial year with significant
earnings accretion expected to come in 2014/15 and beyond," the
company said in a statement.
Sinclair, which focuses on dermatology, wound care and skin
care, said the Perfectha brand includes five gel products which
reduce facial folds, lines and wrinkles.
The company said it also entered into an agreement to buy
distribution rights mainly in Brazil and Russia from Obvieline's
parent company, Pharmavital SA, for up to 32.2 million euros
($43.93 million) in cash with an initial payment of 10 million
euros.
Sinclair said the acquisition would be funded through a new
debt facility.