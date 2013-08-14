An Indian Navy security officer stands guard near a Sindhurakshak submarine ahead of President Abdul Kalam's visit in Visakhapatnam February 13, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Fire swept through a submarine in Mumbai after some of its weapons detonated accidentally, souring a week of naval milestones.

Eighteen sailors were on board the 16-year-old Russian-built INS Sindhurakshak, which was docked at the main naval base in Mumbai when two blasts rocked the vessel in the middle of Tuesday night. (Click here for story)

Here are some facts about the submarine and the rest of the Indian navy's sub-surface fleet.

- The INS (Indian Naval Ship) Sindhurakshak is a kilo-class diesel-electric vessel - part of the 10 submarines in the Sindhughosh class - built under a contract between Russian operator Rosvooruzhenie and India's defence ministry.

- The Russian-origin submarine is 73 metres long and weighs 2,300 metric tonnes. The Sindhughosh class of submarine has a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, a maximum diving depth of 300 metres and a top speed of 18 knots. The vessel can operate solo for 45 days with a crew of 53.

- The INS Sindhurakshak was commissioned into the Indian navy on December 24, 1997.

- The vessel returned from an upgrade in Russia earlier this year. One sailor was killed in an accident while the INS Sindhurakshak was docked in Visakhapatnam in 2010.

- India has a total of 15 active submarines divided into three classes - Chakra, Sindhughosh and Shishumar.

- INS Chakra, an Akula-class submarine of Russian origin, is a nuclear-powered attack submarine commissioned on April 4, 2012.

- India's four Shishumar class submarines are diesel-electric vessels developed by the German shipbuilding company Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft.

- The INS Kalvari was the first Indian submarine inducted into the navy on December 8, 1967.

- The first Indian submarines to be mobilised during the India-Pakistan war in 1971 were the INS Karanj, INS Kursura and INS Khanderi.

- The INS Kursura was decommissioned on Feb 27, 2001 and has been converted into a submarine museum on a beach in Visakhapatanam.

- India relies on its submarines to conduct a second strike on the enemy in a nuclear war scenario, the navy said in a maritime military strategy report released in 2007.

- The reactor on Arihant, India's first indigenously built nuclear submarine, became operational this month, taking India into an elite club of countries with nuclear-powered submarines

Sources: Reuters/Indian navy website

(Compiled by Shashank Chouhan; Editing by Tony Tharakan)