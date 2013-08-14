NEW DELHI An explosion on a submarine on Wednesday killed crew members, Defence Minister AK Antony said, giving no further details of what he described as one of the greatest tragedies of recent times.

Earlier the navy said 18 sailors were trapped after an explosion and fire on board the conventionally powered submarine INS Sindhurakshak in Mumbai.

"I feel sad ... about those navy personnel who lost their lives in the service of the country," Antony told reporters outside parliament in New Delhi.

