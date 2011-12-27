Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has ended her fourth marriage after just 16 days, blaming pressure and disapproval from the family and friends of her new husband Barry Herridge.

O'Connor, 46, said on her blog that the marriage went wrong three hours after the Dec 8. ceremony in Las Vegas and that the pair had lived together for only seven days before splitting on Christmas Eve.

"Within 3 hours of the ceremony being over the marriage was kyboshed (ruined) by the behaviour of certain people in my husband's life. And also by a bit of a wild ride I took us on looking for a bit of a smoke of weed for me wedding night as I don't drink," the controversial singer wrote.

O'Connor, who found fame in the late 1980s with her shaved head and original voice on songs like "Nothing Compares 2 U", said that Herridge was "enormously wounded and very badly affected by that experience and also by the attitude of those close to him toward our marriage. It became apparent to me that if he were to stay with me he would be losing too much to bear."

She added that she had decided to end the marriage, and said the couple had made a mistake "rushing into getting married" without being prepared for the consequences on his life.

"The marriage was 16 days. We lived together for 7 days only. Until Xmas eve. And we haven't been awful to each other," she wrote.

O'Connor has been married three times previously. Her most recent union to musician Steve Cooney ended earlier this year after about one year.

She courted controversy in the 1990s by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II on live television in a protest over priestly sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, by declaring herself to be a lesbian and then retracting her assertion, and by being ordained as a priest in a breakaway Catholic Church sect.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, editing by Christine Kearney)