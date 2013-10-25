SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singapore said on Friday it
would ban popular infidelity website AshleyMadison.com from
operating in the tightly controlled city-state following
concerns over the spread of adultery.
The curbs on the site, which has 22 million members in about
30 countries, illustrate a struggle in Singapore over how far to
relax censorship laws.
It now bans Playboy magazine, clips racy scenes from movies
and blocks dozens of websites in moves that have added to its
image as Asia's "nanny state".
AshleyMadison.com, founded in Canada in 2001, began a
Japanese service in June and a Hong Kong service last month. Its
operators have announced plans to launch next year in Singapore,
which has a population of 5.4 million.
"I do not welcome such a website in Singapore," Minister for
Social and Family Development Chan Chun Sing wrote on his
Facebook page.
"Promoting infidelity undermines trust and commitment
between a husband and wife, which are core to marriage," he
said, adding that many Singaporeans shared his view.
AshleyMadison.com's operators have said the site does not
make people cheat but rather provides a platform for those who
have already decided to have an affair.
The Southeast Asian city-state once banned women's magazine
Cosmopolitan and the television show "Sex and the City", though
a censored version of the hit HBO series was eventually allowed.
Responding to media queries, Singapore's Media Development
Authority indicated it would prevent Ashley Madison from
offering its service in Singapore.
"Under the Broadcasting Act, MDA has the powers to act
against Internet content providers which violate community
standards and social norms, including issuing take-down notices
or site-blocking," a spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jason Szep and Clarence
Fernandez)