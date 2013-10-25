(Substitutes for withdrawn story 'Singapore says no to popular
adultery website')
SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singapore said on Friday it
would consider growing public complaints against infidelity
website AshleyMadison.com when deciding whether to allow the
platform to operate.
Scrutiny of the site, which has 22 million members in about
30 countries, forms part of a wider debate over censorship in
Singapore. The city state bans Playboy magazine, removes racy
scenes from movies and blocks dozens of websites, in moves that
have added to its image as Asia's "nanny state".
AshleyMadison.com, founded in Canada in 2001, began a
Japanese service in June and a Hong Kong service last month. Its
operators have announced plans to launch next year in Singapore,
which has a population of 5.4 million.
"I do not welcome such a website in Singapore," Minister for
Social and Family Development Chan Chun Sing wrote on his
Facebook page.
"Promoting infidelity undermines trust and commitment
between a husband and wife, which are core to marriage," he
said, adding that many Singaporeans shared his view.
AshleyMadison.com's operators have said the site does not
make people cheat but rather provides a platform for those who
have already decided to have an affair.
Singapore once banned women's magazine Cosmopolitan and the
television show "Sex and the City", though a censored version of
the hit HBO series was eventually allowed.
Responding to media queries, Singapore's Media Development
Authority (MDA) said it was mindful of "growing public
sentiments" towards AshleyMadison.com. "MDA will take these into
account when evaluating the site," it said.
"Under the Broadcasting Act, MDA has the powers to act
against internet content providers which violate community
standards and social norms, including issuing take-down notices
or site-blocking," it added.
