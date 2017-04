NEW DELHI, April 7 Singapore Airlines will operate Airbus A380 aircraft to Delhi and Mumbai cities from May 30, it said on Monday, becoming the first carrier to fly the superjumbos into India after a ban was lifted.

Emirates and Lufthansa were also interested in operating A380s in India on various international routes, the Indian government said in January, while lifting the ban. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)