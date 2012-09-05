SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
said On Wednesday it will launch daily services to
Yangon on Oct. 28 to cater to rapidly growing demand for travel
to Myanmar since the country launched political and economic
reforms after decades of isolation.
Increased flights to Myanmar could help raise the Southeast
Asian nation's profile among international visitors and bring in
more tourist dollars.
SIA and its regional unit, SilkAir, will serve Yangon,
Myanmar's commercial capital, with 16 weekly flights, the
Singapore flagship carrier said.
"Demand has been growing strongly for both business and
leisure travel to Myanmar and Singapore Airlines looks forward
to serving the country for the first time," Mak Swee Wah, SIA's
executive vice president for commercial, said in a statement.
The flights are subject to government approvals.
Myanmar is looking for investors to develop a second
international airport for Yangon on the site of an old
Japanese-built airstrip from World War II, state media said in
June.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan
and Matt Driskill)