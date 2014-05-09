(Adds details on the service launch, background)
SINGAPORE May 9 Singapore Airlines Ltd
said on Friday that it plans to launch a premium
economy service in the second half of 2015, after years of
resisting the move due to concerns it would reduce the appeal of
its business class seats.
The airline, facing growing competition from Middle Eastern
carriers and falling demand from companies for business class
travel, said it would initially roll the service out on its
medium- and long-haul routes.
"The market has matured in premium economy and we think it
is right for us now to embark on this," Mak Swee Wah, head of
the airline's commercial activities, told reporters and analysts
at a briefing.
He said the target market would be a mixture of business and
leisure travellers seeking more legroom than is available in
regular economy.
The premium economy concept has been around for more than 10
years, and is already offered by more than 40 airlines including
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, which launched its
service in 2012.
Singapore Airlines had until now opted to stay focused on
business and first class, which make up around 40 percent of its
revenue. But a drop in demand for high-end travel preceded the
new service: Last year it ended its non-stop business-class only
flight between Singapore and New York as it was no longer
financially viable.
On Thursday the carrier reported its fourth-quarter
operating loss widened to S$60.3 million ($48.39 million) from
S$44.2 million a year earlier, saying yields were likely to
remain under pressure as it had to offer a series of promotions
to maintain passenger numbers.
The airline also said on Friday that it will invest $325
million to upgrade 19 of its Boeing 777-300ER planes with new
seats and entertainment systems.
($1 = 1.2460 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Siva Govindasamy; Writing by
Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait and Kenneth Maxwell)