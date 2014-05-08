SINGAPORE May 8 Operating losses at Singapore
Airlines Ltd widened in its fourth-quarter as Asia's
biggest airline cited persistently weak pricing power and
flagged a challenging outlook.
"Passenger bookings in the current quarter are expected to
match the planned increase in capacity," it said in a statement
on Thursday. "However, yields are expected to remain under
pressure due to promotional activities undertaken to support
loads, and other airlines offering aggressive fares while
increasing capacity."
Singapore Airlines, expanding exposure to low-cost travel in
the face of stiff competition from Middle Eastern full-service
airlines, said operating loss widened to S$60.3 million ($48.3
million) in the quarter ended March from S$44.2 million a year
earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of an operating
profit of S$42 million in a Reuters poll of five analysts. Two
other analysts had estimated a quarterly loss. Quarterly net
profit fell to S$27 million from S$68.3 million a year
ago.
The airline, 56-percent owned by state investor Temasek
Holdings, said the operating environment was
challenging and the cargo sector was suffering from
overcapacity.
Facing competition from Gulf operators such as Emirates
Airline as well as budget carriers including AirAsia Bhd
, Singapore Airlines has been forced to sacrifice
yields to defend its market share.
($1 = 1.2485 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
William Hardy)