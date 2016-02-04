SINGAPORE Feb 4 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
reported a near doubling of its third-quarter
operating profit, helped by lower fuel costs, but said intense
competition in Southeast Asia will put pressure on its
performance.
The carrier, a benchmark for Asia's full-service airline
industry, said on Thursday that it expects the challenging
operating environment to persist.
"On the competitive front, expansion of other full-service
airlines as well as low-cost carriers, particularly in Southeast
Asia, will continue to exert pressure on loads and yields," it
said in a statement.
The airline, 56 percent owned by sovereign investor Temasek
Holdings, reported an operating profit of S$288 million
($205 million), up 96 percent from a year ago, while net profit
rose 35.5 percent to S$275 million.
SIA's business model hinges on using its hub at Singapore's
Changi Airport to connect passengers within Asia and to Europe,
Australia and the United States. It also has a presence in the
low-cost segment through Tiger Airways and Scoot.
"While more relief could arise from lower fuel prices, which
have declined to a 12-year low, fuel continues to make up a
significant portion of the Group's expenditure, with 46.6
percent of the Group's fuel requirement in the fourth quarter
hedged at a weighted average price of $90 per barrel," SIA said.
($1 = 1.4033 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)