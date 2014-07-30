SINGAPORE, July 30 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
reported a 52 percent fall in its first-quarter
operating profit that trailed market estimates as Asia's
second-biggest airline took a blow from industry overcapacity
and weak yields.
"Aggressive fares and capacity injections from competitors
will continue to place pressure on yields," SIA said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Battling intense competition from Gulf airlines and discount
carriers, SIA Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong is pushing
Singapore's premium airline into new markets like India, while
increasing the group's exposure to the low-cost segment through
its fully-owned subsidiary Scoot, and affiliate Tiger Airways
Holdings Ltd.
SIA,, which has a market value of $10.3 billion, reported an
operating profit of S$39.5 million ($31.8 million) in the
quarter ended June versus S$81.7 million a year ago. This
compared with an average forecast of S$46.1 million in a Reuters
survey of five analysts, though the estimates varied widely. One
other analyst estimated an operating loss of S$43 million.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Miral Fahmy)