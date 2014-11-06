SINGAPORE Nov 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
reported a 51 percent rise in second-quarter operating
profit, helped by lower fuel costs, but remained downbeat on its
outlook, citing intense competition in the sector.
The premium carrier said operating profit rose to S$131.7
million ($102 million) in July-September from S$86.9 million a
year earlier, above an average forecast of S$104.3 million in a
Reuters survey of five analysts.
"Demand is generally flat, and yields will remain under
pressure amid intense competition from other airlines and
promotional activities in weaker markets," Singapore's best
known corporate brand said in a statement on Thursday.
Battling competition from aggressively expanding Middle East
airlines such as Emirates, SIA is upgrading its services while
expanding its presence in the low-cost segment to take on the
likes of AirAsia Bhd.
Despite the rise in operating earnings, SIA's second-quarter
net profit slid 43 percent, hit by weaker results from
associated companies.
(1 US dollar = 1.2913 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)