SINGAPORE Nov 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) reported a 51 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, helped by lower fuel costs, but remained downbeat on its outlook, citing intense competition in the sector.

The premium carrier said operating profit rose to S$131.7 million ($102 million) in July-September from S$86.9 million a year earlier, above an average forecast of S$104.3 million in a Reuters survey of five analysts.

"Demand is generally flat, and yields will remain under pressure amid intense competition from other airlines and promotional activities in weaker markets," Singapore's best known corporate brand said in a statement on Thursday.

Battling competition from aggressively expanding Middle East airlines such as Emirates, SIA is upgrading its services while expanding its presence in the low-cost segment to take on the likes of AirAsia Bhd.

Despite the rise in operating earnings, SIA's second-quarter net profit slid 43 percent, hit by weaker results from associated companies.

