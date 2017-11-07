FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Airlines Q2 net profit nearly triples
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Reform or risk? Saudi Arabia investors try to read the runes
Saudi Arabia
Reform or risk? Saudi Arabia investors try to read the runes
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 7, 2017 / 10:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore Airlines Q2 net profit nearly triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit nearly tripled on the back of stronger operating results.

FILE PHOTO: Flight attendants pose for photos at a presentation of Singapore Airlines' cabin products in Singapore, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The carrier, a benchmark for Asia’s full-service airline industry, earned S$190 million ($139.26 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from S$65 million a year before, it said in a stock exchange filing.

UOB Kay Hian had forecast net profit would rise to S$142 million as the carrier filled a higher percentage of seats.

Singapore Airlines is undertaking a three-year transformation plan designed to make its business more competitive after reporting a surprise fourth-quarter loss in May.

The airline and Hong Kong-based rival Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd have been struggling against mounting global competition from Chinese and Middle Eastern rivals and low-cost carriers, without domestic flights to underpin their earnings.

($1 = 1.3644 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.