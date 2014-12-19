Dec 19 Singapore Airlines Ltd's Indian
joint venture with the Tata conglomerate, Vistara, will start
flying from Jan. 9, the airlines said.
Based in New Delhi, the full service Vistara will begin
operations with a fleet of new Airbus A320-200s with 148 seats,
Tata SIA Airlines Ltd said in a statement late on Thursday.
Vistara will offer flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad
initially, it said.
The announcement comes in the middle of a particularly
testing week for the airlines industry in India, with budget
carrier SpiceJet struggling for survival.
The Tata Group and Singapore Airlines announced the plan to
launch Vistara on Sept. 19, adding a deep-pocketed player to a
fast-growing but competitive Indian aviation sector where most
operators lose money.
