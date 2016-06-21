* Airbus frontrunner for Singapore deal
* New setback for Super Puma after EASA grounding
* Company says safety is "chief priority"
By Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE, June 21 Singapore has delayed a
decision on a $1 billion helicopter purchase after the crash in
April of a civilian Airbus Super Puma whose military
version was the frontrunner to clinch the order, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The city-state, a highly sought-after customer for military
contractors, had sought to replace 32 ageing Super Pumas but the
move has now been put on ice until there is clarity over the
fallout from the April 29 crash which killed 13 oil workers and
crew off the coast of Norway, they added.
The delay comes as the helicopters subsidiary of Airbus
Group, called Airbus Helicopters, wrestles with the latest in a
series of setbacks to the H225 Super Puma, a workhorse of the
offshore oil industry and widely used across the world for
search and rescue and heavy military airlift operations.
Singapore's procurement, pitting Airbus Helicopters against
Italian firm Leonardo Finmeccanica, marks the first
major test of confidence in the military version of the aircraft
since April's crash, which led to the worldwide grounding of the
civilian version.
A fresh tender is not on the cards, said the sources, who
did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the
matter. They could not say when a decision will be made.
Singapore has not so far announced any grounding of its
military Super Pumas. Several other countries, including France
and Brazil, continue to fly their Super Pumas.
Singapore's defence ministry did not provide an immediate
response to a request for comment on the tender and its Super
Puma operations.
"We cannot comment on discussions we may or may not be
having with Singapore," an Airbus Helicopters spokesman said in
an email
Safety is the company's "chief priority" and it is working
with investigators to identify the "root cause" of the Norwegian
crash, he added. It is also "providing support to customers who
are flying mission-critical operations" with the Super Puma
family of helicopters, he added.
Singapore has Southeast Asia's largest defence budget - even
in the context of increased spending across the region as China
becomes more assertive in the South China Sea. Modern military
technology is key for Singapore, which needs to compensate for a
small size and population.
The island has long sought to replace its Super Pumas, which
have an average age of 27 years, and a decision was expected in
the first half of 2016 after an 18-month-long evaluation.
While the Leonardo-Finmeccanica AW101 was also shortlisted,
sources said that the Airbus H225M was the frontrunner.
The Norwegian crash happened after the main rotor blades
separated from the aircraft. Norwegian investigators said on
June 2 that they had found metallurgical evidence that was
"strongly consistent with fatigue" in a part of the gearbox.
The next day, the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA)
grounded all civil Super Pumas. This decision, however, does not
apply to military fleets.
(Reporting By Siva Govindasamy; Additional reporting by Tim
Hepher in PARIS; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)