SINGAPORE May 12 Singapore Airlines
reported its full-year net profit more than doubled to S$804
million ($586.7 million), better than analysts' expectations,
mainly on lower oil costs.
Operating profit increased 66.1 percent to S$271 million,
the airline said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
Analysts had expected S$766.7 million for the full year,
according to the average estimate of 15 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the fourth quarter was S$224.7 million, up
S$184 million from a year before.
SIA, a barometer of the health of Asia's competitive airline
industry, includes a full-service flagship carrier, two low-cost
subsidiaries and a cargo unit.
(Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)