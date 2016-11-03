SINGAPORE Nov 3 Singapore Airlines'
reported a 15.5 percent fall in its second-quarter operating
profit to S$109 million ($79 million) on Thursday, blaming
"excess capacity and aggressive pricing".
The flagship full-service airline unit contributed S$79
million to the result for the three months ended Sept. 30, with
SIA's Silkair regional airline unit and its low-cost
subsidiaries Scoot and Tigerair reporting profits as well.
"Most companies in the Group recorded weaker operating
results amid a sluggish global economy," SIA said in statement
filed to the stock exchange. "However ... low-cost carriers
continued to perform better on the back of an extended network
and reduced operating expenditure."
SIA Cargo made an operating loss of S$11 million as freight
rates remained under pressure from overcapacity in the global
market, the company said.
Group revenue fell to S$3.65 billion from S$3.85 billion,
while expenditure dropped to S$3.54 billion from S$3.72 billion
and net profits were down 70 percent at $65 million.
"Excess capacity and aggressive pricing continue to persist
in the market, exerting pressure on loads and yields," SIA said
in a statement.
SIA also declared an interim dividend of 9 cents per share.
($1 = 1.3851 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)