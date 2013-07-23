Children play as a man takes a nap at a viewing gallery at Changi Airport in Singapore May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE Singapore's Changi Airport, the world's seventh busiest airport for international passengers, said on Tuesday its passenger traffic rose 6.1 percent in June from a year ago despite the smog that shrouded the city-state towards the end of the month.

"The haze situation in Singapore during the month had no discernable impact on passenger and aircraft movements," Changi Airport said in a statement.

For the first six months of this year, Changi Airport handled 26.2 million passengers, an increase of 5.0 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2012.

Changi Airport, however, saw freight volumes fall 1.8 percent in June from a year ago, in line with weakness in the global air cargo market.

