SINGAPORE May 27 Passenger movements at
Singapore's Changi Airport, the world's seventh busiest for
international travellers, rose just 0.8 percent in April from a
year ago in a sign that the boom in Asian air travel is losing
steam.
Changi said on Monday it handled 4.24 million passengers
last month even as the number of flights passing through the
Southeast Asian city-state increased by 4.3 percent from a year
ago. The 0.8 percent rise was the smallest since August 2009.
For the first four months of 2013, Changi handled 17.3
million passengers, a rise of 4.8 percent over the same period
last year.
"After three years of double-digit increases from 2010 to
2012, traffic growth at Changi Airport has eased in recent
months and continued downside risks are expected," the Singapore
airport operator said in a statement.
Passenger traffic to Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia and the
Middle East grew in April from a year ago, while traffic to and
from Africa and Europe fell, Changi added.
Changi, the base for several carriers including Singapore
Airlines, Tiger Airways and Qantas
unit JetStar Asia, said the slower rise in April passenger
traffic was partly due to the Good Friday holiday falling in
March this year.
As for air cargo, Changi said it moved 1.8 percent less
cargo in April from a year ago.
Changi was the world's eighth busiest airport for
international freight based on data for the 12 months to January
2013, according to Airports Council International, an industry
grouping, behind Asian rivals in Hong Kong, Incheon, Shanghai
and Tokyo.
For international passengers, Hong Kong, at number four, is
the only Asian city ranked above Singapore, which handled just
under 50 million people in the 12 months to January.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)