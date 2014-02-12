SINGAPORE Feb 12 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise
(DAE), the largest aircraft leasing firm in the Middle East, has
ordered 20 turboprop commercial aircraft with an option for
another 20 planes from French-Italian manufacturer ATR, the
company said on Wednesday.
DAE put the value of the purchase at $988 million.
"We aim to diversify our portfolio and expand into regional
aircraft, to meet an increasing demand from airlines that are
developing regional air connectivity," DAE managing director
Khalifa AlDaboos said at the Singapore Airshow.
The order by DAE for 20 ATR 72-600s and options for 20
additional ones will see delivery between 2015 and 2018.
DAE has lined up customers for the first 20 aircraft and
will decide on the options this year, Khalifa said.
"ATRs are today operated by some 190 carriers all over the
world, and this is clearly providing us with potential
opportunities to place this new fleet," he added.
