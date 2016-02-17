* Boeing, Okay Airways agreement includes options for 8 737
Max
* Okay eyes growing fleet to 80 by 2020, from 18 now
* Okay considers buying wide-body aircraft
(Adds comments from Okay chairman)
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 China's Okay Airways has
signed a commitment for 12 Boeing 737 jets worth $1.3
billion at list prices, as the privately owned carrier looks to
expand its fleet to tap the mainland's growing air travel
market.
The order includes 11 737 Max jets, the upgraded version of
Boeing's narrowbody aircraft line. The deal was signed at the
Singapore Airshow.
The agreement also includes options for another eight 737
Max planes, Boeing said in a statement.
The order is not part of the deal that Boeing signed with
China last year to supply 300 aircraft worth $38 billion at list
prices, Wang Shusheng, the company's chairman, told reporters on
Wednesday.
Okay Airways, China's first privately owned airline,
currently has a fleet of 18 aircraft, and expects to grow the
fleet to 80 by 2020.
Wang also said the airline was looking into purchasing
wide-body aircraft, which would account for about 30 percent of
the total capacity by 2020, to accommodate longer routes in
future.
The company said it would make a decision on the wide-body
aircraft later this year.
"Next we would like to use wide-body aircraft to fly to
destinations that exempt visa requirement for the Chinese," said
Wang.
Wang said his airline would soon start flying to Osaka, and
is in discussion with authorities on opening new routes to
popular tourist destinations in Japan.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Rujun Shen; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)