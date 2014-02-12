BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires additional shares of Savanna Energy Services
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
SINGAPORE Feb 12 CFM International said it had signed a deal valued at more than $800 million at list prices to provide engines for 21 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft of VietJetAir.
The aircraft order was announced on Wednesday at the Singapore Airshow.
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement