By Tim Hepher
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Aircraft engine makers are
placing bets that could reshape their industry for decades as
Boeing weighs a novel design for an airplane with 240-250 seats
- a neglected area of the jet market.
The plane is designed to fill a slender gap between
narrow-body jets, which typically have 150-200 seats, and
intercontinental planes with 250 or more. Competition to get
onboard would usually be a skirmish for the big engine makers.
But technological bets and partnerships on that plane could
reshape the engine industry for the next two decades and
influence who has the upper hand when Airbus and Boeing come to
renew the main part of their fleets in 15 years.
"This could well determine what happens in the next round of
the great engine restructuring game," said aerospace consultant
Richard Aboulafia.
Boeing aims to broadly replace its 757 model, a top-end
narrow-body jet with a single aisle. The new model would try to
rewrite airplane economics by being wide enough for two aisles
to seat seven people in each row, but able to produce the
skintight margins of a smaller single-aisle six-abreast plane
like the workhorse Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.
Airbus calls the project a bluff and says it reflects
Boeing's frustration at losing market share to its A321.
One of the designs on Boeing's drawing board is an unusually
oval-shaped cross-section, rather than a rounder shape typical
of most designs. It strips away unneeded cargo space and would
potentially be made of weight-saving carbon-composite, industry
sources say.
It would also need a new engine that could cost $5-6 billion
to develop.
That comes at a time when engine makers are split over the
latest engine technology and marking time in the shifting
alliances between General Electric, Rolls-Royce
and Pratt & Whitney.
Pratt & Whitney, elbowed out of the commercial market by
Rolls and GE in the 1990s, is on the rise again with a geared
turbofan design that went into service last month.
Its engines power half of Airbus's newest small jets, but it
has been years since it was selected by Boeing.
The new president of Pratt & Whitney, Robert Leduc, believes
the mid-market idea is attractive. "It is for me because I want
to get back on a Boeing airplane," he told Reuters at the
Singapore Airshow.
Britain's Rolls-Royce is also studying the plane.
It recently abandoned a venture with Pratt in small jets to
focus on wide-body aircraft.
Industry sources say it is regretting the decision, because
the narrow-body market is growing at record speed. Pratt is
meanwhile hungry to return to the market for larger jets.
SORRY, IT'S OVER
With both companies facing pressures, Boeing's design offers
an opportunity to break out of the current box - Rolls in big
engines, Pratt in small ones - without shouldering all risk.
That has triggered speculation that something like their
former venture, International Aero Engines (IAE), could be
revived.
But Pratt is reluctant to rush back into the arms of
Rolls-Royce, with whom it occasionally clashed inside IAE.
This week, the U.S. company that powered Amelia Earhart,
sketched out a more independent strategy.
Asked whether Pratt could revive co-operation with Rolls on
Boeing's study, Leduc told Reuters: "There is no room left...
They made their decision and we had to move forward."
Asked if the UK manufacturer could buy its way back onboard,
his message was firmer: "They could always be a financial
investor, but there would be nothing for them to make."
To press the point that Pratt now sees itself as a
standalone force, he pronounced as dead a separate alliance with
GE on the A380 superjumbo.
"I'd say pretty much yes, I'd say the A380 is won and done,"
he told Reuters, asked if the venture had run its course.
The remarks reflect Pratt's conviction that it has invested
in technology and earned an independent place at the top table.
But it also has an interest in seizing the opportunity
presented by Boeing quickly to maximise its advantage.
"It is a negotiating position," an air show delegate said.
In reality, analysts say, Pratt's options depend on how its
geared turbofan performs. The technology aims to increase
efficiency but critics say it adds complexity.
Early signs are mixed. Qatar Airways threatened this week to
cancel an order due to technical glitches.
WAIT AND SEE
Rolls-Royce has not ruled out working with Pratt on the new
jet, a testbed for technology that could reopen the door to the
narrow-body market in time for the next new designs in 2030.
"We are not closing any door but we are not active on any
door. We are kind of neutral and it is more 'wait and see' on
where this market is going," Eric Schulz, president of civil
aerospace, told Reuters.
Sitting back with the least interest in upsetting the status
quo is GE, the world's largest engine manufacturer, which is
strong in both small and large markets.
Industry analysts nonetheless speculate GE is working on the
new geared engines, but GE is not showing its hand.
GE has a "roadmap of technologies, including advanced
materials and designs, to position us for new engine
opportunities," a spokeswoman said.
Boeing's idea is not without risks.
Building a new engine could cannibalise existing sales. GE
has the biggest share of all, Pratt is doing well out of the
A321 and Rolls-Royce could see some wide-body business affected.
But after busting budgets on ambitious designs in the past
decade, planemakers have little fresh on their drawing boards,
and few suppliers can afford to stay out of the next round.
"It is better to cannibalise your own market than have
someone do it for you," Aboulafia said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Neil Fullick)