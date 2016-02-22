(Corrects surname of Bell Helicopter exec in last two
paragraphs)
By Fathin Ungku
SINGAPORE Feb 19 Helicopter makers are
scrambling for new sources of demand after being hit by a severe
downturn in their biggest non-military clientele - oil and gas
producers. One promising area is public emergency services,
executives said at the Singapore Airshow.
The oil and gas industry, which uses helicopters to shuttle
their crew to offshore sites, accounted last year for as much as
40 percent of the roughly $6 billion annual sales of helicopters
for civil use, according to aerospace research firm Teal Group.
Its decline has pushed manufacturers such as Airbus
Helicopters, the world's largest maker of commercial
helicopters, to emphasise alternative segments. They are
focusing now on demand from Emergency Medical Services (EMS),
law enforcement, Search and Rescue (SAR) and firefighting.
"In the region, there are all in all only 19 (EMS)
helicopters. This is one of the segments that we want to
develop," Philippe Monteux, Airbus Helicopters' head of
Southeast Asia and Pacific region, told Reuters.
Airbus Helicopters saw a 20 percent decline in civil orders
last year.
Patrick Moulay, vice president of global sales at Textron
subsidiary Bell Helicopter, said the emergency services
sector was promising, especially in the Asia Pacific region
where old fleets need to be replaced.
"Yesterday, we signed with the Indonesian police for two
429s. The Indonesian police have a fleet of about 30 aircraft to
replace, which are more than 30 years old," Moulay said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)