By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE Feb 14 Record plane orders placed by
ambitious Southeast Asian airlines could be at risk in an
environment of intense competition, low profitability and
turmoil in financial markets, the head of the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said on Sunday.
"The budget carriers have captured a lot of market share but
one has to ask how profitable are they and are the growth plans
that some of them have realistic," IATA Director General Tony
Tyler told journalists ahead of the Singapore Airshow.
The Geneva-based group said profitability for Asian airlines
in general was weak compared with other regions.
IATA represents almost 260 airlines accounting for 83
percent of global air traffic, nearly all of whom are legacy
flag carriers rather than purely low-cost operators.
Southeast Asian budget carriers have ordered hundreds of
jets from Airbus and Boeing in recent years,
turning the region into one of the biggest markets for airplane
manufacturers.
"It's easy to place these orders when times are looking
good," Tyler said, adding that he would not be surprised if some
of the deliveries were pushed back. "And I'm sure that the
planning departments of all these airlines are now studying
their orders in the context of what the market is telling them."
Tyler said turbulence in financial markets had impacted
global premium traffic.
He said that while the overall Chinese economy had slowed
down, air travel in the country remained robust as the country
seeks to shift its economy away from capital investment and
towards consumer spending. "We are seeing still reasonably
strong traffic within and into and out of China," he said.
In December, IATA forecast that low oil prices and healthy
demand for travel would boost global airline profits again in
2016.
