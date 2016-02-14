(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)
By Tim Hepher and Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE Feb 14 Aerospace leaders gathering
for this week's Singapore Airshow face conflicting pressures as
they juggle growing concerns over jetliner demand while keeping
record production plans on track.
Worries about the effects of a faltering global economy and
tensions in the South China Sea overshadow the two-yearly event
in Singapore, which is both a major commercial travel hub and
home to Southeast Asia's most potent and best-trained air force.
For now, airline traffic continues to grow rapidly, spurred
by continued growth in Asian household incomes, while airline
profits also benefit from low oil prices.
But as aerospace industry shares fall in step with tumbling
global markets, analysts increasingly question the durability of
an aerospace expansion cycle now in an unprecedented eighth
year.
After a lacklustre show in Dubai in November, the industry's
expo bandwagon rolls into the crucial Southeast Asian region
without the carnival atmosphere of previous years.
"All the thoughts that this is no longer a cyclical industry
have disappeared. We are due for a down-cycle," said aerospace
consultant Jerrold Lundquist, managing director of The Lundquist
Group.
"(But) I don't think there will be any impact in the next
18-24 months. It is when you get beyond 24 months that you might
see some softening."
Southeast Asia is one of the industry's major drivers and
has placed record orders in recent years, leading to speculation
of overcapacity. Some carriers, including Philippine Airlines,
are expected to acquire new aircraft this week.
But rather than counting up new orders, analysts say
investors' main concern this week will be to check for signs of
waning travel or jetliner demand and whether an overloaded
supply chain is in danger of breaking as manufacturers work to
turn a record backlog of orders into a smooth flow of
deliveries.
"We will be keeping a close eye on traffic this year to see
if we can detect emerging signs of weakness," said Rob Morris,
head of consultancy at UK-based Flightglobal Ascend.
Doubts over economic conditions have not stopped Airbus
and Boeing pursuing a battle of wits over new
designs.
Airbus, anxious to close the gap between its new 369-seat
A350-1000 and the 406-seat Boeing 777X, is seeking an
influential champion such as Singapore Airlines for a potential
bigger version of its A350 series, industry sources said.
Boeing has said it will decide soon on a potential new
"mid-market" jet with about 240 seats to retrieve lost market
share for relatively small jets - a project that could lead to a
small twin-aisle jet with an unusual, oval-shaped cross-section.
Industry experts will scour comments out of Singapore from
both manufacturers for clues to what products they intend to
launch ahead of July's premier aviation event at Farnborough,
southwest of London, coinciding with Boeing's centenary.
Defence remains at the forefront of the Singapore show, amid
growing tensions over Chinese maritime and territorial claims
that compete with those of several Southeast Asian nations.
A number of regional states are looking into ways to beef up
their fighter fleets and to boost their intelligence gathering,
surveillance and reconnaissance capability.
Intense competition to provide maritime surveillance
equipment may also characterise the event, along with a
significant presence of Western and Asian unmanned aircraft.
At a pre-show gathering on Monday, airline executives will
debate the economy, threats to airliner safety from drones, and
efforts to cut jet emissions after the Paris climate summit.
